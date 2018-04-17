What's Next for Nikki Bella and John Cena After Their Split?

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 10:04 AM
Fans are still recovering from John Cena and Nikki Bella's sudden split.
On Sunday, the WWE and Total Bellas stars announced the end of their relationship after six years together.
"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," a statement posted on Nikki's Instagram account read Sunday. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
The couple was set to tie the knot very soon, so what went wrong?
Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
"John never really wanted to get married in the first place but one of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn't. They were not on the same page in that respect," a source shared with E! News.
"Things have been brewing for a while between them," the insider also told us. "As John got more and more popular things changed and he got the Hollywood bug. He got more opportunities and he just isn't the same person now that he promised Nikki he'd be for her."
The source added, "Even when he was working long distance it became an issue, he wasn't giving her what she needed emotionally."
Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Now that the split has been announced, what's next for John and Nikki?
Next month, fans will actually get an inside look into the duo's relationship when season three of Total Bellas premieres on May 20. A sneak peek at the new season seemingly foreshadows the couple's split.
"I would never force you not to be a mom," John says in the video.
"I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," a tearful Nikki tells John, to which he replies, "I'm not sure we should go through with this."
In addition to promoting the new season of Total Bellas, Nikki has several business ventures that she'll likely focus her time on. Birdiebee is a clothing company she started with her sister, Brie Bella, that sells everything from activewear to bodysuits. The sisters also started a wine company together called Belle Radici, which they've been hard at work on for some time.
As for John, his new movie Blockers just hit theaters on April 6 and he's currently in production on The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, in which he'll voice the character of Yoshi. The WWE star is also a part of a new YouTube series with Kat Dennings called Dallas & Robo, and at the end of the year will star in Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld.
So both John and Nikki will have a lot of work to focus on in the weeks and months following their split.
E!
Following the breakup announcement, John took to Twitter to share his thoughts with his social media followers.
"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way," he tweeted Monday.
Then, 24 hours later, John shared another tweet with his fans, writing, "Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate."
Just days ago at the Blockers premiere, John didn't hint at any trouble in paradise while talking about his engagement to Nikki.
"I think the best thing about me being able to ask her hand in marriage was she doesn't need to question my commitment to our relationship," he told E! News. "I am with her to death do us part."
Do you think John and Nikki could get back together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
