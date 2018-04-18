This Is How Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Her Body Ridiculously Fit

Kourtney Kardashian has welcomed back an old friend.

In an Apr. 13 post on her app, the reality star revealed she's slightly, ever so slightly, relaxed her notoriously strict diet. Now, instead of eschewing all dairy and gluten, she will consume "small amounts" of each regularly.

She was inspired to make the switch when she realized how much she was vacillating between her normally stringent clean eating and the anything goes attitude she would adopt during vacations, like her March trip to Japan. "That wasn't making sense for me anymore," she wrote. "I don't want to throw my body off by eating whatever I want when I travel and then be really strict other times."

Now, she'll indulge in a bit of pizza or ice cream "in moderation," she says, noting she's careful not to label that splurge a cheat. That word, she reasons is negative, "which doesn't make sense for all the hard work and eating healthy I do most of the time."