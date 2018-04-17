Princess Diana’s Influence, a Halloween Secret & Suits for the Queen: 5 Surprises About Meghan Markle From New Biography

As Meghan Markle's highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry draws near, royal enthusiasts remain fascinated with the American star who stole the royal's heart.

While fans know the 36-year-old California native rose to fame on the USA series Suits and was briefly married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, there's much more to be said about the humanitarian whose life has become intertwined with the royal family.

Famed biographer Andrew Morton has penned a newly released biography about the star titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, in which he has chronicled her beginnings as a daughter splitting her time between her divorced parents through to her early acting career as a Deal or No Deal suitcase model. Naturally, the book concludes with Meghan and Harry's seemingly fairytale romance, engagement and how she was welcomed into the royal fold.

The book was not without a few surprises. Here are a few of the shockers from Morton's account: