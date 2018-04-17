UPDATE!

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Nominations: The Full List

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 5:50 AM

Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner!

Khalid and Bebe Rexha announced the first wave of nominations live on NBC's Today Tuesday; an hour later, the nominated musicians then announced the remaining nominees via Facebook.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar, NBC All-Star Weekend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Top Selling Album

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Ed Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top Hot 100 Song

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Country Song

Kane Brown, " What Ifs (feat. Lauren Alaina)"

Sam Hunt, " Body Like a Back Road"

Dustin Lynch, "Small Town Boy"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"

Finalists and winners are determined based on album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement; data is collected during a 12-month tracking period.

NBC will broadcast the show live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the network. The three-hour telecast will include buzzworthy pop culture moments, major performances and unexpected collaborations.

Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

