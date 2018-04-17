Billboard Music Awards 2018 Nominations: The Full List

Finalists and winners are determined based on album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement; data is collected during a 12-month tracking period.

NBC will broadcast the show live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the network. The three-hour telecast will include buzzworthy pop culture moments, major performances and unexpected collaborations.

Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)