Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in This New Family Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 4:56 AM
Victoria Beckham shared a new family photo on Monday, and we can't believe how grown up her kids look!
In the photo, the fashion designer rested her head against her 15-year-old son Romeo Beckham. The teen had his arm wrapped around the youngest member of the Beckham clan, Harper Beckham. However, this little lady isn't so little anymore. She's already 6 years old.
Her older brother Cruz Beckham, 13, stood behind her while Brooklyn Beckham—the oldest sibling at 19—stood by her side.
The only family member missing from the photo was father David Beckham. Still, his wife, who turned 44 on Tuesday, gave him a shout-out in the Instagram photo's caption.
"Birthday eve with my babies x," she wrote, "love you so much @davidbeckham kisses x."
But don't worry! The soccer star still squeezed in plenty of family time. The proud papa recently shared photos from the family's trip to Disneyland.
AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING day @disneyland ♥️
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on
The Beckhams certainly have been busy. Before sharing the family photo, Victoria posted pictures of her celebrating Eva Longoria's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. David and Harper joined her for the event. However, these weren't the only famous faces to attend the soirée. Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn and Kerry Washington were also there.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Real Housewives Mysteries: The Stolen Homes, Mystery Lovers and Friendship-Ending Fights That Rocked the Franchise
Inside the Reinvention of Jennifer Garner: Powering Through Her Divorce and Throwing Balance Out the Window
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!