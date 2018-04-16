Khloe Kardashian's Sisters Head to Cleveland to See Baby True Thompson

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 7:51 PM
Knock, knock! The Kardashian-Jenners have arrived.
Less than a week after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her baby girl, it appears a few family members have made their way back to Cleveland to make a visit.
A source tells E! News that Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian flew into where Khloe is staying on a private jet.
Despite some snowy weather, the sisters arrived safe and sound. In addition, some are speculating that Kylie Jenner also made the trip after sharing an Instagram Story of herself boarding a plane.
So how is KoKo doing as a new mom? All signs point to a parent madly in love with her newborn daughter.
"Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby," a source shared with E! News. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive."
"Kris Jenner is there helping out all day," the insider added. "Kris has been doing everything she can to help Khloe and keep her spirits up."
While fans eagerly wait to see the first photo of Khloe and Tristan Thompson's baby girl, the couple revealed the name of their child is True Thompson.
And before you ask how the parents thought of such a unique name, Kris may hold some of the answers.
"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" the proud grandma shared on Instagram after the announcement. "#lovebug #familytradition #family @true."
