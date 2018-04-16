Amy Schumer Gushes Over Marriage to Chris Fischer: ''He's Really Proud of Me''

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 6:11 PM
She's got that newlywed glow!
While promoting her new film, I Feel Pretty, funny lady Amy Schumer sat down with E! News and chatted about her new comedy and her new husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, whom she married in surprise ceremony in February.
The actress admitted that her non-famous hubby, whom she met through her assistant, is totally supportive of her latest venture.
"He's really proud of me. He's proud of this movie," gushed the newlywed.
But that's not all the Trainwreck star had to say about her other half.
When asked what her favorite part about being married is, the 36-year-old said, "The best part is just having a partner and being like 'I got a team.' It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it's cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with."
They first sparked romance rumors in November, six months after her rep confirmed Schumer's split from her boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch.
The upcoming comedy follows Renée (Schumer), a regular gal who's going about life feeling down on her looks until one day when she hits her head in a spin class and when she wakes up she finds that she's basically a supermodel, at least in her own head.
The newly empowered Renee learns to live, love and grab on to life, but what happens when she realizes she looks the same on the outside?
During a recent stop on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Inside Amy Schumer star explained, "She kind of has low self esteem and she really wants to be pretty and just feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you're just gorgeous."
Schumer continued, "I start seeing myself as a supermodel. I look exactly the same, but in my mind I am Gisele [Bündchen]."
The movie also stars Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams.
I Feel Pretty struts into theaters on April 20.
