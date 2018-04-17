3 Celebrity Denim Trends at Coachella 2018 That You Can Rock ASAP

Splash News / WWD/REX/Shutterstock
by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 6:04 AM
Splash News / WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Celebrities packed their best denim for Coachella 2018.
The 3-day festival, which includes the concerts of fan-favorite musicians and surrounding events thrown by top fashion brands, requires a high-level of styling. On the same hand, Coachella requires everyone to walk from stage to stage in 80+ degree weather, so you won't see many heels or restricting ensembles. It's a casual weekend where athleisure and denim play a major role in creating outfits are that are both comfortable and worthy of street style photography.
This dynamic creates a seemingly never-ending stream of casual attire that you can wear anywhere you choose.
For example, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls opted out of tight, constricting jeans and went for high-rise boyfriend cuts. To show their slim figures, each of the models added a crop top to show their toned midsection. Hailey went all the way with a white lace bustier. Gigi kept it simple with a nude bandeau. And, Joan chose a two-toned crop tank top, layered under a long chambray shirt.
Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
With the desert weather, however, many went for shorts to show off their lean legs. Most celebs chose high-waisted cutoffs—a flattering fit that enhances the waistline and hips. Iggy Azalea and Bella Hadid kept it simple with a white bralettes and sneakers, while Shay Mitchell chose white jeans and paired with a black off-shoulder top.
Getty Images/The Narrative Group/McDonald’s & PacSun
In contrast to the boyfriend jeans and high-waisted cutoffs (trends that have been around for awhile), celebs like Alessandra Ambrosio revealed a new trend we can't wait to try: cutoff denim jackets.
Instead of the typical style, this new iteration looks as though the celeb cut off the bottom of the jacket. Chanel Iman paired hers with a lace slip dress, hat and boots, while Alessandra paired hers with a strapless sundress and belt bag.
Olivia Culpo, however, wore a jacket that appears to be cutoff and reattached with silver hoops. The new style offers one more epic detail to her outfit, but doesn't overshadow her show-stopped white lace dress or taupe accessories.
The good news is that you may already have these style in your closet. And, thanks to celebs that attended the event, you now have new ways to wear them.
RELATED ARTICLE: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Epic Celebrity Style from Coachella 2018
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!