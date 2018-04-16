Jax Taylor Breaks Up With Brittany Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules—But What's Their Status Now?

Oh, Jax. What have you done now?!

After his shocking meltdown at SUR, Jax Taylor pulled a move no one saw coming in tonight's episode of Vanderpump Rules: He broke up with Brittany Cartwright. You know, the supportive girlfriend who stuck by him even after he admitted to cheating on her earlier in the season and everyone—including Lisa Vanderpump—encouraging her to break up with him. Yeah, that Brittany.

However, this episode was filmed in early August 2017, and the couple has since reconciled and is currently still together. Still, it didn't make this break-up, that happened around the time they were promoting their Bravo spinoff, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, any easier to watch.

At the end of the episode, Jax, 38, returned to the couple's home, sitting down to tell Brittany that he's been "unhappy for such a long time," before clarifying, "This has 150 million percent nothing to do with you. I need to make some changes."