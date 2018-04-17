Real Housewives Mysteries: The Stolen Homes, Mystery Lovers and Friendship-Ending Fights That Rocked the Franchise

Do we have another Big Apple feud on our hands? The trailer for season 10 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City hinted at the dissolution of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's friendship. The reality stars met when Bethenny returned to RHONY in season seven and bonded on subsequent seasons. They've vacationed together and became so close that their costars often accused Carole of being Bethenny's parrot. Looks like all that changed.

But what happened between Bethenny and Carole isn't the first Real Housewives mystery, nor will it be the last. Take a walk down memory lane with us and find out the origins of your favorite rifts and accusations.

MYSTERY: What happened between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill on The Real Housewives of New York City season 10?