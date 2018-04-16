Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Sing No Doubt Together at ACM Awards After-Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 1:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a "Hella Good" night at the 2018 ACM Awards.

The couple of over two years attended the country music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where Stefani watched Shelton perform his song, "I Lived It." After the award show, the duo headed to Shelton's "BS and Friends" after-party at the House of Blues.

During the after-party, Stefani got up on stage and performed her hit song "Hollaback Girl." After she was done singing, Shelton then requested for Stefani to sing her song with No Doubt, "Hella Good."

"I'm begging you," Shelton can be heard saying on stage in a video captured by Twitter user @SDGalGina.

Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

Stefani then asked Shelton, "Will you do it with me?"

The singer then addressed the cheering crowd, "So I know it's weird that I'm here...but we all have one thing in common, we all love Blake Shelton."

The band then played the song as Stefani sang and Shelton joined her. "I didn't think this was ever gonna happen!" Stefani told the crowd, she then pointed to Shelton, "Sexiest man alive!"

At the end of the song Shelton and Stefani shared a kiss as the crowd cheered and then she left the stage.

Luke Bryan was also at the after-party on Sunday and took the stage to perform for the crowd.

Take a look at the videos above to see all of the amazing performances!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Couples , 2018 ACM Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kanye West, Lamar Odom, NYFW, Yeezy

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet About His 2016 Recovery

Eva Longoria, star, The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Eva Longoria Showered With Love From Famous Friends During Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kendrick Lamar, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kendrick Lamar Makes History With Pulitzer Prize Win for DAMN.

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name

ESC: Coachella, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Epic Celebrity Style from Coachella 2018

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella's Unexpected Split: How Their Love Story Unraveled

NeNe Leakes Claps Back at Kim Zolciak-Biermann

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.