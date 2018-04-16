Eva Longoria Showered With Love From Famous Friends During Walk of Fame Ceremony

Hollywood is coming out for Eva Longoria's big day.

In the middle of preparing for the birth of her first child, the actress and activist celebrated a special career milestone Monday morning.

As it turns out, it was time for Eva to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"What a dream come true today! Receiving my star on the Walk of Fame is an honor I can't even believe I'm going to experience!" she wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to join all the legends and even more so, can't wait for all of y'all to go and visit it!"

A few famous friends were able to see the star up close and personal already when they attended the revealing today.

Ricky Martin, Anna Faris and Victoria Beckham were in attendance to support their close pal. And yes, fans were treated to a mini Desperate Housewives reunion when Felicity Huffman showed her support with husband William H. Macy.

"Hemming my pants with boob tape," Felicity shared on Instagram Stories before the event. "Almost ready for @EvaLongoria's ceremony."

And while many of Eva's friends were unable to make it, that didn't stop them from sending their best wishes on social media.

"I wish I could be there cheering you on!!! There in spirit! So so so proud," Gina Rodriguez shared in the Instagram comments section. Eiza González added, "Get it girl. You are a pioneer and you deserve the world."

Maluma, Holly Robinson Peete, LaLa and others also showed their support.

