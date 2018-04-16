Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Epic Celebrity Style from Coachella 2018

Over the course of the weekend, celebrities provided enough fashion inspiration to last through summer.

Now more than ever, the celebs and their drool-inducing ensembles weren't limited to the Coachella festival grounds. All of Indio was buzzing with events, hosted by fashion and beauty brands looking to share their summer collections with both festival goers and Instagram scrollers.

To quickly recap, Rihanna hosted a Fenty pool party, bringing her bad gal athleisure style to the festival for the first time. Pacsun and McDonald's got together to host a mansion party that brought the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Post Malone. Moschino and H&M hosted a dance party, in which Jeremy Scott's pop culture-inspired collection made an impact (especially on Gigi Hadid). Revolve created its own festival with tons of Instagram backdrop for their influencer friends (Watch: E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat). Shoedazzle, partnered with NYX Cosmetics, rented a lux private villa for stars like Amber Rose and Terrence J. And, Lyft was there in their Coachella designed cars to transport festival goers from one party to the next.