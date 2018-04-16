Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Epic Celebrity Style from Coachella 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 1:27 PM
Over the course of the weekend, celebrities provided enough fashion inspiration to last through summer.
Now more than ever, the celebs and their drool-inducing ensembles weren't limited to the Coachella festival grounds. All of Indio was buzzing with events, hosted by fashion and beauty brands looking to share their summer collections with both festival goers and Instagram scrollers.
To quickly recap, Rihanna hosted a Fenty pool party, bringing her bad gal athleisure style to the festival for the first time. Pacsun and McDonald's got together to host a mansion party that brought the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Post Malone. Moschino and H&M hosted a dance party, in which Jeremy Scott's pop culture-inspired collection made an impact (especially on Gigi Hadid). Revolve created its own festival with tons of Instagram backdrop for their influencer friends (Watch: E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat). Shoedazzle, partnered with NYX Cosmetics, rented a lux private villa for stars like Amber Rose and Terrence J. And, Lyft was there in their Coachella designed cars to transport festival goers from one party to the next.
It was lit with Hollywood's A-listers, beautiful clothes and great music.
Take a look at the best dressed below!
The designer-model duo look incredible in Moschino at the brand's party in partnership with H&M.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes menswear sultry with oversized pants, dad sneakers, a bralette and a crossbody bag at the Revolve Festival.
The Fenty designer is the hostess doing the most with one of the most fashion-forward looks of the weekend at the Fenty Pool Party.
Article continues below
The style influencer takes a Western approach to festival wear with a white lace dress, taupe boots and a matching hat. For accessories, she chose a brown waist belt, a Louis Vuitton backpack and silver jewelry.
White crop top, denim shorts, sneakers and a high ponytail—the model reveals the perfect casual look for summer at the Levi's party.
The Victoria's Secret model reveals how to wear lingerie casually, pairing her lace top with a bohemian maxi skirt and black hat.
Article continues below
The star makes hockey jerseys look chic at the McDonald's McDesert Weekend Pool Party in partnership with Pacsun.
Paris brings class to the festival with a white lace dress and pumps.
The style star keeps it simple with a black off-shoulder top, white cutoff shorts and black boots. While getting dressed for the event may seem stressful, she proves it's better not to overthink it.
Article continues below
The models bring the rainbow, circus-themed style from PrettyLittleThing to Coachella and it's brilliant.
The model brings motocross to the Shoedazzle party, revealing a new trend we'll be trying this summer.
The Victoria Secret model's mesh dress is the perfect swimsuit cover for the Festival It Girl.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Lily James, Cardi B and More Top This Week's Best Dressed Looks
RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Mila Kunis' On-Sale Dress Is for Lazy, Sunny Days
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!