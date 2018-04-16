John Cena and Nikki Bella Aren't Alone: See More Stars Who Ended Their Engagements

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 12:45 PM

First comes love, then comes engagement and then comes a surprise breakup.

In case you missed the big news, John Cena and Nikki Bella surprised fans Sunday evening when they announced their split after six years together.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

And while the pair previously discussed plans for a fairy tale wedding in front of family and close friends, both parties ultimately had a change of heart.

With the recent news, it got us thinking of all the other famous couples who got engaged and later called it quits before saying "I Do." Take a look at some of the familiar faces in our gallery below.

Stars Who Called Off Their Engagement

