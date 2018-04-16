Ellen DeGeneres Gives $1 Million to High School Athletes Impacted by Hurricane Harvey: See Their Priceless Reactions

Ellen DeGeneres surprised the students at Rockport-Fulton High School with a huge gift—$1 million to be exact.

Last August, the city of Rockport, Texas was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and the town's high school gym was completely destroyed. In Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the high school's volleyball team opened up about how they overcame the devastating hurricane and what their gym meant to them.

"The moment I realized how bad it was when when we got pictures of our gym and it was just everywhere," one athlete explained through tears. "It was like a second home for us, and to see it destroyed was so devastating."

When DeGeneres heard about this resilient story, she knew she had to help.

Through a partnership with Lowe's, DeGeneres donated $1 million to help rebuild Rockport-Fulton's beloved "Gold Gym."