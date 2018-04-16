Ellen DeGeneres Gives $1 Million to High School Athletes Impacted by Hurricane Harvey: See Their Priceless Reactions

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 11:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ellen Degeneres

NBC

Ellen DeGeneres surprised the students at Rockport-Fulton High School with a huge gift—$1 million to be exact. 

Last August, the city of Rockport, Texas was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and the town's high school gym was completely destroyed. In Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the high school's volleyball team opened up about how they overcame the devastating hurricane and what their gym meant to them.

"The moment I realized how bad it was when when we got pictures of our gym and it was just everywhere," one athlete explained through tears. "It was like a second home for us, and to see it destroyed was so devastating."

When DeGeneres heard about this resilient story, she knew she had to help.

Through a partnership with Lowe's, DeGeneres donated $1 million to help rebuild Rockport-Fulton's beloved "Gold Gym."

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With a Special Dedication to His Son Billy

Despite the conditions after the hurricane, the team and their local community rallied together and found a way to still have a volleyball season this year.

"You always have a choice to make the best out of a situation," said one athlete. "Having that positive mindset and wanting to make it better is really what got us through Harvey."  

DeGeneres was blown away by the students' commitment to their school. 

"I know that your gym was more than just a gym to all of you," she said. "It was important to your entire community." 

Photos

Celebs Who Have Donated to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

This is not the first time the generous talk-show host has donated to Hurricane Harvey relief. Last August, she pledged $50,000 of her own money to help the victims and she presented a $1 million check courtesy of Walmart to J.J. Watt's crowdfunding initiative.

Watch the video above to see the heartwarming surprise!

To see the full episode, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show today at 3:00 p.m. EST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen DeGeneres , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal the Name of Their Baby Girl—Introducing True Thompson

J Balvin, Liam Payne

Liam Payne and J Balvin Announce New Single "Familiar"

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Romantic Getaway to Mexico

Demi Lovato

Watch Demi Lovato Surprise These Aspiring Musicians With Free Studio Time

ESC: Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

Kylie Jenner Rocks 6 Desert-Chic Looks at Coachella 2018!

Roseanne, Johnny Galecki

Roseanne Sneak Peek: Johnny Galecki Returns as David and He's Got Big (Potentially Bad) News

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.