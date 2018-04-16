Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

Bebe Rexha's hair is longer than it appeared on the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

Just before the event, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen made a quick decision to make the singer's hair shorter by tucking her hair in the back.

"Originally, we were going to create a clean, sleek lob, but when she got dressed I made the game time decision to make a faux bob," she said in a press release.

Bebe chose a black velvet dress with white sheer ruffles across her chest that came close to the bottom of her chin. With such an interesting silhouette, a shorter look paired perfectly as it created negative space that kept the features of the dress in the spotlight.

Photos

Best New Beauty Products From Spring 2018

To make the change, the pro created the faux bob by splitting the hair at the nape of the singer's neck, then placing the hair into two small ponytails, after washing, drying and flat ironing her hair straight. Then she tucked and pinned each section to create what's appears to be a curled bob.

From there, the Unilever hair expert "[pulled] out a few pieces for an undone look and [sprayed] Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray to keep the style in place all night long"—a necessary step for the performing artist. 

Not only are the steps to this standout hairstyle simple, the product that the pro chose to ensure the style was long-lasting is only $4. And, if it kept her hair in place throughout the red carpet and award ceremony, it may be worth a try.

