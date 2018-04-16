Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, DJ Khaled, and Jonathan Cheban Enjoy a Boys' Night in Miami

So this is what a Sunday night looks like in Miami!

Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, DJ Khaled, Jonathan Cheban and Enrique Santos all in a hot tub together, seems to be just like any other typical weekend in the 305 for these stars.

"@marcanthony jumps in the Jacuzzi in his Tom Ford! Jacuzzi talk! @enriquesantos @foodgod .. YACHT VIBES #MIAMI #305," the "Shining," artist writes along with a photo of the group.

So, yes, it was that kind of party. But let's be honest, wouldn't we all just want to be invited to a yacht day with Marc? The singer's latest guests included Will Smith, Victoria Beckham David Beckham, and many more celebrities.