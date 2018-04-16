Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, DJ Khaled, and Jonathan Cheban Enjoy a Boys' Night in Miami

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Marc Anthony, DJ Khaled, Jonathan Cheban, Prince Royce

Instagram

So this is what a Sunday night looks like in Miami!

Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, DJ Khaled, Jonathan Cheban and Enrique Santos all in a hot tub together, seems to be just like any other typical weekend in the 305 for these stars. 

"@marcanthony jumps in the Jacuzzi in his Tom Ford! Jacuzzi talk! @enriquesantos @foodgod .. YACHT VIBES #MIAMI #305," the "Shining," artist writes along with a photo of the group. 

So, yes, it was that kind of party. But let's be honest, wouldn't we all just want to be invited to a yacht day with Marc? The singer's latest guests included Will Smith, Victoria Beckham David Beckham, and many more celebrities.

Will Smith Dances With Marc Anthony and Gives Surprise Performance of Miami

Khaled also shared a photo of himself carrying his son, Asahd, as they pose with Marc. 

"We had yachts back to back today," Khaled captioned the picture

Photos

Bizarre BFFs: Unlikely Celebrity Friends

Luis Fonsi turned 40 years old yesterday, but his birthday celebration kicked off on Friday when the "Despacito" singer had a yacht night with Khaled, Anthony, Pitbull, and Romero Britto

"Pre-birthday vibes. Nothing but love and respect towards my brothers @marcanthony and @djkhaled #MiamiFamily," Fonsi captioned a photo of himself with the stars. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , , Luis Fonsi , DJ Khaled , Pitbull , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter

Harry Potter Stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis Reunite as "Hogwarts Alumni"

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Inside John Stamos' Long Road to Fatherhood

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing at Coachella

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Said He and Nikki Bella Were Together Until "Death Do Us Part" in Last E! Interview Before Breaking Off Engagement

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon to Star as a Villiain in Avengers: Infinity War

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Speaks Out After Split From Nikki Bella

Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, ACMAs

Reba McEntire Rocks the Same Dress She Wore in 1993 for Duet With Daughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.