Harry Potter Stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis Reunite as "Hogwarts Alumni"

Three of Hogwarts' most famous alumni have reunited.

It may be seven years since we last saw Emma Watson, Tom Feltonand Matthew Lewisall together on the silver screen, but it doesn't look like a day has passed since this trio said goodbye to Harry Potter after the eighth film in the franchise. Exhibit A: this newly shared reunion photo.

For as much as things have changed for these three actors, they look right at home as they pose with wide grins in this adorable snap. The photo has since garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram.

Fittingly, Felton—who posted the picture—captioned the shot, "School mates #hogwartsalumni." Time to withdraw some coin from Gringotts Wizarding Bank and make your donations, alumni.