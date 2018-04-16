Reba McEntire Rocks the Same Dress She Wore in 1993 for Duet With Daughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 7:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, ACMAs

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Talk about a time warp!

Reba McEntire pulled double duty Sunday night when she not only hosted the 2018 ACM Awards, but also took the stage to perform her signature duet, "Does He Love You," in pure Reba style—literally. The country icon stepped out donning a bedazzled crimson gown with a plunging neckline and turtleneck sheer overlay, the same Sandy Spika gown she sported back in 1993 for a performance of the duet with Linda Davis at the CMA Awards. 

On social media, McEntire referred to the look as "THE red dress," a nod to the amount of attention it garnered 25 years ago because of its style. "I got more press off that dress than if I'd won Entertainer of the Year," she's been quoted as saying. 

From the classic song to the retro wardrobe, it was a perfect combination for the ACM flashback performance. 

Photos

2018 ACM Awards: Country's Cutest Couples

Reba McEntire, ACMAs 2018, ACMAs 1993

Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Rtgwinn/mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

For an extra dose of nostalgia, McEntire's famous daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson joined her for the rendition. It's certainly not the first time the songstress has joined her musical idol on stage. Ever since Clarkson won American Idol back in 2002, the ladies have performed the duet several times among other successful collaborations. As fans well know, Clarkson has been married to McEntire's stepson Brandon Blackstock for nearly five years. 

After finishing the duet, Clarkson tried to step away in an act of respect for McEntire, but in true family fashion, the star refused let Clarkson slip away. Instead, she grabbed for her wrist and the two took in their applause side by side. 

Brava, ladies! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Music , 2018 ACM Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
50 Cent, Eminem, Coachella 2018

Eminem Performs With 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and More Stars at Coachella 2018

Beyonce, Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Coachella, 2018

Who Won Coachella 2018? Cast Your Vote Now!

Cardi B, Coachella 2018

Pregnant Cardi B Brings Her Twerking Skills to the Coachella Music Festival

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

Miranda Lambert Makes History at 2018 ACM Awards: "I Cannot Believe This"

Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Show

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.