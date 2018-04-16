Prince Harry Gives Meghan Markle a Sweet Shout-Out During Commonwealth Youth Forum

It won't be long now until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot—and it looks like the royal can hardly wait.

Harry gave his fiancée a quick shout-out at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London while speaking about his newly appointed role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

"In my new role, I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today," he said, speaking at the Queen Elizabeth Conference Center. "I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."