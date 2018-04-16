Teary-Eyed Jenna Bush Hager Calls Barbara Bush "a Fighter" Amid Failing Health

Fighting back tears, Jenna Bush Hager gave the public an update on her beloved grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush.

On Sunday, it was announced that her 92-year-old grandmother has decided to decline further medical treatment after consulting her family and doctors and will focus on "comfort care" instead.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others," a statement read. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Hager echoed much of that sentiment on Monday morning when she appeared on Today to address the news. "We are grateful for her. She's the best grandma anyone could have ever had—or have," she corrected herself, her eyes watering.