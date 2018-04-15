Luis Fonsi Celebrates 40th Birthday With Epic Party in Miami

by Diana Marti | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 9:23 PM

Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez

Instagram

What a year! 

Luis Fonsi is celebrating his 40th birthday, and it's been one big epic party. 

The "Échame La Culpa" singer had an incredible bash in Miami yesterday with his closest family and friends. 

"One word: Gracias," the Puerto Rican star writes along with a photo of himself and his wife, Águeda López

"Congratulations my beautiful love! Happy birthday to the person that illuminates all of those around him with his smile and heart," the Spanish model captions a photo of herself with her husband. "We love you!"

The party took place at the Faena Miami Beach and was topped off a theme of black and gold which was present in everything from the decor, the cake, and even their outfits. 

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Fonsi also received an early birthday gift when his music video with Daddy Yankee for "Despacito" reached 5 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed music video in the history of the platform. 

Watch

Luis Fonsi Is Nervous for Pre-Grammy Gala Honoring Jay-Z

Luis Fonsi, Cake

Instagram

"I can't sit here and pretend this is a regular thing. It's the most watched video of all time, what?!? This is so major! This video is so special to me, not only because of what it has accomplished but also because we shot it in my beautiful island of Puerto Rico," Fonsi said exclusively to E! News. "I am unbelievably grateful to everyone that has embraced "Despacito" and so honored that it was this song that united the world, crossing the language barrier. This makes me work harder to continue sharing our roots and culture. More to come!"

Happy birthday, Fonsi! We're sure 40 is already off to a great start!

