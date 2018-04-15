Fear the Walking Dead Welcomes Morgan and Completely Reinvents Itself in Season 4 Premiere

AMC
by Billy Nilles | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 8:17 PM
AMC
So now we know how Morgan got from Virginia to Texas to join Fear the Walking Dead. And it turned out to just be a whole lot of walking.
In the season four premiere of the series, the spinoff to the wildly successful The Walking Dead, former TWD series regular Lennie James made his debut. And much like the show itself, his character made a fresh start for himself after secluding himself in Jadis' trash heap home in the final moments of TWD's season eight finale, which preceded the premiere.
After some visits from buddies Jesus (Tom Payne), Carol (Melissa McBride) and even Rick (Andrew Lincoln) himself, trying to convince the tortured soul to return to the community, he took off for parts unknown, eventually landing in Texas, where he befriended Garret Dillahunt's gun-slinging John and Maggie Grace's stoic journalist Althea, themselves newcomers to the series as well.
And as we watched them forge a bond as they fought off a group of Savior-esque baddies, the show did something truly unexpected by keeping any of its pre-existing characters out of the action. If it wasn't clear to you that it's a brand new day on Fear the Walking Dead yet, this premiere made it crystal.
In fact, the writers took that spirit of the unexpected even further in the very final moments as our new trio came upon a girl on the road. As they tried to offer her help, we realized it was Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia, appearing injured and warning of "bad people here." Before Althea could figure out what was going on, Alicia had a knife to her throat as Strand (Colman Domingo), Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) appeared from out of the woods, weapons drawn.
Did the show just turn its original heroes into its new "bad people"? Because if so, consider us fully invested. What other show in the history of TV has had the balls to do something like that? We're not sure we can think of one and that's what made this premiere so exciting.
What did you think of the show's reinvention and the premiere's big twist ending? Got any theories about what's going on? Sound off in the comments below!
Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!