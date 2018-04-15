Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

While demonstrating the glamour expected of an award-winning singer, Miranda Lambert's makeup routine is surprisingly relatable.

Wearing a red hot George Chakras gown to the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, the "Over You" singer opted for glowing skin and the perfect nude pout, making her beauty a supporting feature to her overall look.

"With Miranda's rich choice in color for her red carpet dress and accessories, we decided to keep her makeup paired down and simply sophisticated with a gorgeous healthy skin focus," celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee confirmed to E! News.

Thus, prepping her skin for the event was crucial. To start, the beauty pro applied hydrating products to ensure a smooth surface for makeup application. Surprisingly, one of them is a classic $2 drugstore product.