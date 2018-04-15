John Cena and Nikki Bella Split After Six Years

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 7:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

After six years together and an engagement, John Cena and Nikki Bella have announced they are parting ways. The two have been together since 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.

A rep for the couple confirmed the news, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."

The couple released a joint statement to E! News, "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "

In January, the WWE stars celebrated their impending nuptials with an engagement party, which was nine months after the star popped the question. John famously proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

"Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families," Cena tweeted the day after their engagement party. "I love you Nicole, you've made me realize the importance of togetherness."

Bella replied at the time, "Aww my Love... It was so magical. Love you too John. " 

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

In January, John told E! News that the wedding planning was about to "amp up."

The 40-year-old said, "It's kind of a special time where there is a little bit of lull and I'm really looking forward to spending some time with Nicole and work on that. Hopefully, in the next few weeks the wedding planning is really going to amp up!"

Nikki also told E! News that the date of the wedding had been moved up.

This story was first reported by Us Weekly.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , John Cena , Nikki Bella
Latest News
Lennie James, Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead Welcomes Morgan and Completely Reinvents Itself in Season 4 Premiere

The Royals 407, Max Brown, Emily Barber

Jasper's Dad Is Blackmailing Someone and Cassandra's Back to Seduce King Robert on The Royals

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella Break Up: Relive Their Unforgettable Love Story

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

Miranda Lambert Makes History at 2018 ACM Awards: "I Cannot Believe This"

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead Finally Ended Rick's War With Negan—Not With a Bang, but a Whimper

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.