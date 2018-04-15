Carrie Underwood Hits Stage for the First Time Since Life-Changing Accident

She's baaaaaack and better than ever!

Five months to the day since Carrie Underwood had a "freak random accident" in which she broke her wrist and injured her face, the "Before He Cheats" singer has made her public debut on stage at tonight's 2018 ACM Awards.

In the highly anticipated comeback, Carrie sang her brand new single "Cry Pretty" for the first time ever during the star-studded award show in Las Vegas. For the performance, the singer donned a glittering ensemble and showed off her big vocals.

The singer, who is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year, has kept a low profile as she's healed in private—but tonight is her first time on stage since the life-changing fall last fall.