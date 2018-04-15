Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

She's back and better than ever!

Less than three months after welcoming twin girls, Hillary Scott returned to the stage with Lady Antebellum to perform at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Joined alongside Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, the proud mom of three wowed in a black floral-print dress as the group sang their hit song "Heart Break."

"Here we go! 2018 #ACMawards," the group shared on Instagram after posing for pictures on the red carpet.

Before performing Sunday night, Hillary spoke to CMT's Cody Alan where she gave an update on her twins. At the same, her band showed how supportive they are of her even busier schedule.