Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

CBS
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 6:14 PM
CBS
Blake Shelton has a special fan in the audience tonight!
While The Voice judge and Gwen Stefani managed to avoid photos on the red carpet at tonight's 2018 ACM Awards, fans quickly spotted the pair inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena ready to enjoy a night of country music.
It all started when Maren Morris was performing her hit song "Rich" from her debut album.
After cameras panned to Miranda Lambert singing along and Thomas Rhett dancing in the aisles, viewers saw Blake wrapping his arm around Gwen as they enjoyed the track.
Things got even cuter when Blake took to the stage to perform his hit song "I Lived It."
Not only did Gwen give a standing ovation but she also was spotted mouthing off all the words during the performance. We told you she's a big fan!
Just last week, Blake was more than supportive of Gwen when she celebrated her Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
"Can I get a backstage pass? Please?!!!" Blake joked on Twitter when sharing his girlfriend's big news.
The couple that supports each other together, stays together!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!