Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Stapleton Welcome Twins

Someone get a glass of "Tennessee Whiskey!" It's time for a toast.

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton have welcomed their twins!

During the 2018 ACM Awards, host Reba McEntire told the crowd that the night's Album of the Year winner wasn't there to accept his award for a very good reason— Morgane had just given birth to twins.

Reba told the crowd, "We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Hot off the press!"

And guess what else? Today, which also just so happens to be Chris' 40th birthday! What a jam-packed day!

Their bundles of joy join the country music couple's son and daughter.