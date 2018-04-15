Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Stapleton Welcome Twins

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 6:00 PM

Someone get a glass of "Tennessee Whiskey!" It's time for a toast. 

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton have welcomed their twins!

During the 2018 ACM Awards, host Reba McEntire told the crowd that the night's Album of the Year winner wasn't there to accept his award for a very good reason— Morgane had just given birth to twins.

Reba told the crowd, "We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Hot off the press!"

And guess what else? Today, which also just so happens to be Chris' 40th birthday! What a jam-packed day!

Their bundles of joy join the country music couple's son and daughter. 

Photos

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Soon after the announcement, the ACM Awards tweeted well wishes to the parents of four, "Congratulations to @ChrisStapleton who has won Album of the Year and just welcomed TWINS! #ACMawards."

In October 2017, Chris and Morgane celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a heartwarming social media post (and babies announcement!).

"14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way," Morgane wrote. "Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go roun

According to The Dallas Observer, Chris had also shared the wonderful news during a recent concert stop when Morgane joined him onstage to sing a tune. 

