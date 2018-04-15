Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Enjoy Date Night at 2018 ACM Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 4:24 PM

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Date night at the 2018 ACM Awards? Yeah boy!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans turned heads for all the right reasons Sunday night when they walked one of their first red carpets together as husband and wife.

The "Legends" singer looked beautiful in a white dress and matching heels as she showed off her new piece of bling on that finger. Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan also deserves credit for Kelsea's glow.

As for Morgan, he looked handsome in a suit and black tie as he smiled from ear to ear alongside his wife.

It's a big night for both artists who have reached great success in the past year.

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Just last week, Morgan reached a huge milestone for one of his songs and couldn't help but celebrate on Instagram.

"When you find out that in the last 24hrs 'Kiss Somebody' was awarded Country Song Of The Year at the Australian Songwriters Awards AAAAAAND officially became a TOP 20 SONG ON U.S COUNTRY RADIO!!!" he wrote on social media. "THANK YOU!!"

As for Kelsea, she's nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year for her song "Legends."

And yes, married life is a pretty good life for these two. Ever since they exchanged vows in Cabo San Lucas this past December, the pair has continued to document their love story on Instagram.

"Y'all I love this man so much. This photo was from our honeymoon when we were time banking knowing this year would be a lot of cheering each other on from two different places," Kelsea recently shared on Instagram. "I see him in a few days in the place where we met, hosted an awards show, and fell stupidly in love. Aussie is my second home now. He's my first. #kisssomebody."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

