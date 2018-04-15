Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Enjoy Date Night at 2018 ACM Awards

Date night at the 2018 ACM Awards? Yeah boy!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans turned heads for all the right reasons Sunday night when they walked one of their first red carpets together as husband and wife.

The "Legends" singer looked beautiful in a white dress and matching heels as she showed off her new piece of bling on that finger. Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan also deserves credit for Kelsea's glow.

As for Morgan, he looked handsome in a suit and black tie as he smiled from ear to ear alongside his wife.

It's a big night for both artists who have reached great success in the past year.