See the Vegas Strong Pins Stars Are Wearing at the 2018 ACM Awards

Country music stars will not forget about the tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas.

Before tonight's 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, many singers wore a very important accessory on the red carpet.

As it turns out, the pins were a symbol for all those who were affected by the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival this past fall.

"Tonight I'm gonna wear these pins for the 851 injured, the 58 lost and the 1 life we can save in the future if we're willing to start a conversation about things that need to be done for our children, our families and our fans," Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild wrote on Twitter. "#851581 #vegasstrong #fansfirst."

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife also showed their support for the pins before the red carpet even opened up.