Dove Cameron Says She's Going to Marry Boyfriend Thomas Doherty

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 2:48 PM

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

If you like it, put a ring on it Tommy!

Dove Cameron let the world know what her intentions are with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty and that's to get hitched to him!

While hitting up Beyoncé's comeback performance at 2018 Coachella, the Liv and Maddie star hopped on Instagram to post a silly video of her beau dancing to the music. Along with the Instagram vid, the blonde wrote, "nah mate, beyoncé's class. she like, empowers women. i love when i see all the women being like ‘whooo!' it makes me feel like ‘YEAHHH' cause women are so repressed and objectified, you know? BOW DOWN AND DANCE TO THE WOMEN, MATE."

One fan wrote, "Honestly marry him."

Interestingly enough, The Descendants star responded, "I'm gonna."

Another fan wrote, "Is there ever a moment where Thomas ISN'T the most perfect human?" 

"No," wrote the starry-eyed star.

Previously, the actress got engaged to her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan in April 2016, but called things off in October 2016.

Photos

Descendants Stars In and Out of Costume

Thomas Doherty, Dove Cameron

Omar Vega/Invision for KFPR/AP Images, Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last month, Thomas showed his love for his famous girlfriend on his back—literally.

The 22-year-old actor was photographed on March 2 at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a light blue denim jacket with a drawing of the 22-year-old actress' face painted on the back. A fan made the garment for him, E! News learned at the time.

The two, who starred together in the Disney Channel's Descendants 2 and The Lodgehave been dating for more than a year.

They have often showcased their affections for one another on social media. Last month, Doherty praised Cameron over her debut that night as Ruby on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"Now that's what I call a @Marvel villain... @DoveCameron #AgentsofSHIELD," he tweeted.

"i haven't changed out my pajamas or showered in 3 days, there are tissues all over the house, and i sound like i don't even have a nose, but @thomasadoherty is still rubbing my back, calling me his 'little petal' and making sure i know i'm the 'cutest thing in the world' so," Cameron tweeted.

 

