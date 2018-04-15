Adele's Reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella Performance Is Peak Adele

Adele remains the most adorable celebrity Beyoncé superfan.

The latter singer made her big music comeback with a belated headlining performance at the 2018 Coachellamusic festival in California on Saturday, a year after she canceled her appearance due to her pregnancy with twins.

The show, dubbed "Beychella," was live-streamed on the event's YouTube page. Adele posted on her Instagram page videos of her watching and dancing to the webcast inside a room, while wearing sweats.

In one video, the "Hello" singer jumps and whips her hair around. In another clip, Adele dances and shakes her butt.

In a third video, she dances with a trumpet. Beyoncé's performance had included a marching band, which contained trumpet players.