Adele's Reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella Performance Is Peak Adele

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 12:03 PM
Adele remains the most adorable celebrity Beyoncé superfan.
The latter singer made her big music comeback with a belated headlining performance at the 2018 Coachellamusic festival in California on Saturday, a year after she canceled her appearance due to her pregnancy with twins.
The show, dubbed "Beychella," was live-streamed on the event's YouTube page. Adele posted on her Instagram page videos of her watching and dancing to the webcast inside a room, while wearing sweats.
In one video, the "Hello" singer jumps and whips her hair around. In another clip, Adele dances and shakes her butt.
In a third video, she dances with a trumpet. Beyoncé's performance had included a marching band, which contained trumpet players.
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on
Bey had last performed at the 2017 Grammys, where she lost major awards to Adele.
Adele later professed her admiration for Beyoncé in her final onstage acceptance speech.
"All us artists adore you. You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will. Grammys, I appreciate it."
She later told reporters, "What the f--k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!