Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Pic of Her Face Before Comeback at ACM Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 9:19 AM

Carrie Underwood, Face, Instagram

Instagram

Oh, there you are, Carrie Underwood!

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Saturday her first close-up photo showing her whole face since she injured it in an accident last year.

"Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards!" she wrote. "Can't wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards."

On Sunday, Underwood will make a music comeback by performing her new single at the 2018 ACM Awards, which will also mark a personal comebak as well; it marks her first official public appearance and first performance since she suffered a "hard fall" right outside her home in November, during which she broke her wrist and injured her face. She had got more than 40 stitches there and that she may look "a bit different."

Photos

Carrie Underwood's Best Concert Costumes

Underwood largely kept her face hidden in social media posts since the accident. She did make a surprise appearance in December, in an Instagram photo with reality star Adrienne Gang, who appeared on Bravo's Below Deck. Her face does not look different in the pic.

The singer has recently been posting pics of herself rehearsing, with most of her face showing. Until Saturday, they were taken from a distance. Last week, Underwood told her fans that her face is "healing pretty nicely."

The ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards will mark Underwood's first celebrity appearance since she co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November, two days before her accident.

The award show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

