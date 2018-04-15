Beyoncé Has a Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella 2018

They're back!

Beyoncé took the stage for her long-anticipated performance at Night 2 of Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. During the show, she bought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny's Child reunion!

This marks Bey's first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.

For months, there had been rumors that the famed trio would reunite at Coachella.