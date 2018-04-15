Beyoncé Has a Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella 2018

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 12:50 AM

They're back!

Beyoncé took the stage for her long-anticipated performance at Night 2 of Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. During the show, she bought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny's Child reunion! 

This marks Bey's first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.

For months, there had been rumors that the famed trio would reunite at Coachella.

Destiny's Child last reunited on stage at the 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Two years prior, Rowland and Williams joined Beyonce for her Super Bowl 2013 halftime show.

The three have remained good friends over the years while concentrating on solo careers and have also reunited offstage.

Last year, the three reunited to promoting Rowland's book Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

