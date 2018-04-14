Beyoncé Makes Sizzling Stage Comeback With Coachella 2018 Performance

She's back!

Beyoncé took the stage on Saturday for her long-anticipated performance at Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. But that's not all, it's been confirmed that Bey will be joined fellow Destiny's Child stars Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a throwback moment. Beyoncé has become the first black woman to headline the music festival.

The chart-topping singer first appeared onstage with a slew of backup dancers and an elaborate leotard, cape and headdress created by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. She opened the set by asking the excited crowd, "Y'all ready Coachella?" and then broke into her hit "Crazy in Love."

After rocking her Egyptian-inspired ensemble, the mother of three quickly changed into a yellow sweatshirt, jean shorts and glittering boots, which was also custom-made by Rousting, and broke into "Formation."

Minutes before hitting the stage, the superstar singer hit up her Instagram to post pictures of her on stage in her elaborate costumes.

This also marks Bey's first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.