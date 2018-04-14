Iggy Azalea and Tyga Ignite Romance Rumors at Coachella: All the Clues

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

Iggy Azalea and Tyga have sent the rumor mill flying after the two were spotted hanging out together on night one of the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

In addition to being photographed arriving together on the first night of the fest, fans were quick to pick up on some clues that Iggy and Tyga, who performed at 5 p.m. in the festival's Sahara Tent on Saturday, may have inadvertently left on social media.

On Friday, fans were quick to notice when Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner and was married to Blac Chyna, posted an image of women's Vans shoes in a variety of different prints, as well as a Louis Vuitton bag and a Goyard bag.

Meanwhile, lookyloos couldn't help but spy that on Friday night, the Aussie hopped on Instagram and posted some sexy selfies, which just so happened to feature her wearing a very similar pair of kicks that were in Tyga's Snapchat.

File this under: things that make you go hmm...