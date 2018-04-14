Kim Kardashian Shares Cutest Video Yet of Chicago West

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 7:26 PM

She's the spitting image of her mama!

Kim Kardashian posted a brand new video of her lookalike daughter Chicago West on Saturday and of course her adoring fans went wild after seeing another glimpse of Kim and Kanye West's baby girl, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Along with the social media video, Kim can be heard saying to the 3-month-old, "Say hi! Say hi, cutie!"

The little lady, who is outfitted in a white dress, is obviously enamored with her famous mama, as she coos at the camera and kicks her little legs. 

The mother/daughter duo were having a day of fun attending Luna Stephens' birthday party in Los Angeles. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw their baby girl a Sesame Street-themed bash for her second birthday, which is today.

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

It's been quite the whirlwind week for the jet-setting mother of three. 

Earlier in the week, Kim was in the delivery room, holding sister Khloe Kardashian's leg while she gave birth to her first daughter with Tristan Thompson.

On Friday night, the reality star hit up her 20-year high school reunion at Marymount High School—because if you are Kim Kardashian why wouldn't you go back to your high school reunion?

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app on Jan. 16. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kim added that their daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.

In late September, the reality star confirmed the exciting news that she and her husband were expecting their third child during a phone call with Khloe.

Kim had previously documented her struggles to conceive a third child on the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians including undergoing several procedures in an effort to get pregnant.

