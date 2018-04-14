Karl Lagerfeld Slams Models Who Complain About Groping in Controversial New Interview

2. He's not all about the #MeToo Movement or Harvey Weinstein

When asked about his thoughts on the sea-change, pro-woman movement, Lagerfeld had this to say:

"I'm fed up with it. I don't even eat pig [in France the movement's known as #BalanceTonPorc] What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses. That said I cannot stand Mr Weinstein. I had a problem with him at amfAR."

3. He's Got Nothing Good to Say About Weinstein

When asked about Weinstein, Lagerfeld said, "I'll spare you the details, but he isn't exactly what you might call a man of his word."

4. He's Thinks Models Who Complain Should Get Themselves to a Nunnery

When asked if #MeToo and #Time’sUp has affected his work, he said, "Absolutely not."

The German added, "I read somewhere that now you must ask a model if she is comfortable with posing. It's simply too much, from now on, as a designer, you can’t do anything. As for the accusations against the poor Karl Templar [creative director at Interview magazine], I don’t believe a single word of it. A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. It's unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!"