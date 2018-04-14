Kim Zolciak Says She's ''Never'' Coming Back to Real Housewives of Atlanta

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 4:56 PM
No mo' drama?
After a triumphant and drama-filled return, Kim Zociak-Biermann has just said that she's "never " coming back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.
On Saturday, the mother of six, who was traveling with husband Kroy Biermann, told TMZ while at LAX that she's "never, never" returning to the show because being it causes "too much unneeded stress."
There's been a ton of speculation as to the fate of the OG RHOA cast member's future on the hit Bravo show after her non-stop feuding this season with cast member NeNe Leakes this season.
Fans may remember that Kim left the show that made her famous in its fifth season to film her own reality show Don't Be Tardy, but returned to RHOA for its 10th season.
Despite Kim's words, Bravo says it's too early to comment on casting for next season, as this season is still currently airing.
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Earlier this week, Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen told E! News' Jason Kennedy that he thought the wigged-out blond was definitely dunzo after the NeNe drama.
"I think she’s done, yeah," he said to Jason. "She walked out of that reunion and I said, 'Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.' "
The three-part RHOA reunion special kicked off on April 8 and has already stirred more than its share of controversy. Marlon Wayans got in the middle of things when he dissed Kim by Instagraming an image of her from the reunion and wrote, "No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The f--k?!"
Kim was less than impressed than the comparison to his former film role in White Chicks.
"Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you," she wrote in the comments section. "This hurts but I guess its all for laughs."
Ouch!
No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The fuck?!
A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on
The reunion show will continue on Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
But fret not, Kim Z fans! The reality star is filming her seventh season of Don't Be Tardy, which is expected to premiere on Bravo this summer.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
