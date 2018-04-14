Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Luna a Sesame Street-Themed 2nd Birthday Party

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:23 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna

David Becker/Getty Images for RAND Luxury

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Just go to Chrissy and John's house, of course! 

It's sunny days at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home, as the duo are pulling out all the stops for their daughter Luna Stephens' second birthday on Saturday. The proud parents took to social media this AM to give the world a look at what's going down for their little girl's big day—and that's a Sesame Street-themed birthday bash. 

Chrissy  posted a video on Twitter of a three-tiered cake and wrote, "Happy birthday, loons!!! Mommy and daddy are killing the cake game."

The colorful cake features a red tier, a yellow "feathered" tier and a blue tier. The pregnant social media star can be heard saying to her daughter, who is sitting atop her dad's shoulders, "Look at the bird feathers!"

John says to his birthday girl, "Look at your bird feather cake, baby girl."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

A few minutes later, the hands-on mom, who revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's expecting a son in June, shared another video of the pre-party setting up, featuring larger than life Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster balloon animals.

The kid-tastic bash also has blue table cloths and fire-engine red chairs. Yellow, blue and red balloons are floating atop the pool in the backyard. 

Chrissy and John were married on Sept. 14, 2013 and welcomed Luna on April 14, 2016.

