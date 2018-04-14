Justin Bieber Dances Shirtless and Meets Walmart Yodel Kid at Coachella

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

All he wants to do is dance, dance...

Justin Bieber was certainly in party mode at Coachella 2018...he could not stop dancing! Fans filmed video of the 24-year-old pop star dancing to the music on the festival grounds on Friday, wearing colorful Hawaiian shorts and a matching shirt—which he later removed.

He was also seen cheering on 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, aka the "Walmart Yodel Kid," as he gave a surprise performance during DJ Whethan's set at Coachella. The child went viral earlier this month with a video showing him performing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at his local Walmart in Illinois.

Justin, who had predicted that Ramsey would end up performing at Coachella, and the boy later took selfies together backstage.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Justin Bieber

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber, Coachella 2018

Snapchat / Coachella

Justin Bieber, Coachella 2018

Snapchat / Coachella

Justin Bieber, Coachella, 2018

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bieber traveled to Coachella via private jet, along with a friend, Cherissa Kittmer. She posted a photo of the two standing in front of the plane on Thursday.

At the festival on Friday, Bieber was spotted hanging out with guy friends, including Brooklyn Beckham.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Coachella , 2018 Coachella , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
The Weeknd, Coachella, 2018

The Weeknd Gets Teary During Emotional Coachella Performance of ''Call Out My Name''

Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2018

Nicki Minaj Parties With Kylie Jenner and Shania Twain at Coachella

ESC: Beyonce

Beyoncé Gives BeyHive a Shout-Out Before Coachella 2018 Performance

Kylie Jenner, Hot Pink Wig

Coachella 2018: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tyga, Justin Bieber and Others Party at Festival

Carrie Underwood, Accident

Carrie Underwood Shares New Photo of Her Face 5 Months After Accident

Kim Kardashian, High School Reunion

Kim Kardashian Attends Her 20-Year High School Reunion

Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian

Hey Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B Has Some Relationship Advice for You

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.