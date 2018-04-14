Coachella 2018: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Tyga, Justin Bieber and Others Party at Festival

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 10:48 AM
It's time for the biggest star-studded music festival of the year!
Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott, her ex Tyga, her sister Kourtney Kardashian, plus Justin Bieber, Paris Jackson, Stranger Things' Millie Bobbie Brown and a slew of other celebs have flocked to the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, where The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé will take the stage as headliners over the next two weekends.
Weekend 1, Day 1:
Kylie arrived on Friday with Travis, Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, E! News has learned. There, Kylie debuted a hot pink wig on Instagram, writing, "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom." Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, two and a half months ago.
Kylie, Travis and Kourtney partied with Nicki Minaj, who posted a video of them all dancing in a crowd, along with Chance the Rapper and Migos' Quavo. Kylie gave Nicki a playful kiss. The rapper also posted a photo of herself with other friends, including The Weeknd, French Montana and country star Shania Twain.
"@shaniatwain is so dope in real life," Nicki wrote.
At the festival, Kourtney was also spotted with sister Kendall Jenner, who was accompanied by her friends. The two danced together while surrounded by security. Kourtney stood in front of her boyfriend for the majority of SZA's performance and the two danced together as the singer sang "All the Stars." Kendall rapped along to SZA's set with her friends and danced with Kaia Gerber.
Hailey Baldwin was spotted dancing with male friends, who she later left to hang out for a bit with Kendall.
Standing a few feet away from the model was her ex, Justin. The two did not interact. Justin stayed with a group of male friends and was seen dancing as well, as his security team remained nearby. During SZA's performance, the singer remained still and watched intently.
Brooklyn Beckham arrived with a woman and greeted Justin with a handshake. Justin told Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son, "There's a lot of pretty girls in here."
Bella Hadid arrived with three girlfriends and quickly marched her way to the front of the stage to watch SZA.
Other celebs spotted watching SZA: Amber Rose and a male friend, Brielle Biermann and friends, and model Chanel Iman.
Wearing a futuristic-looking outfit, Millie was spotted roaming around with three girlfriends and a guy.
Paris sat on a friend's shoulders and rocked out to Kygo's performance. During his set, Jamie Foxx came out on stage for sang "Sexual Healing." He also brought his daughter Corinne Foxx onstage for a moment.
Ansel Elgort was spotted holding hands with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.
Other celebs seen watching Kygo: Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden and Nicola Peltz and beau and Bella's brother Anwar Hadid, who also showed PDA.
Tyga shows his Coachella house 🏡 pic.twitter.com/jGSRlHlMCz— RapSpotlights ⚡️ (@RapSpotlightss) April 13, 2018
Tyga and Iggy Azalea were seen standing together during The Weeknd's performance, accompanied by security. Tyga, who earlier posted on social media videos of his Coachella rental house, and Kylie were not seen interacting.
Before The Weeknd started his set, Kendall and two of her male friends walked through the artist area with her security guard and the reality star found Kaia and sat down on the ground with her. They got up before he started playing, and Justine Skye then joined them. During The Weeknd's performance, Kendall was seen jumping up and down and rapping with her friends again.
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and basketball player Kris Humphries was spotted in a VIP section waiting in line for a drink and chatting with The Hills alum Frankie Delgado as well as Blake Griffin, who was later seen roaming around, beer in hand, with a group of friends.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!