14 Ways to Upgrade Your Coachella Look Under $30

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 3:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Festival Accessories

Truth: Getting your festival outfit just right is an accomplishment of epic proportions.

That's also why curating said look can get overwhelming that you sometimes abandon the plan in favor of a classic jeans and tee look. Say you do that, but still want to add a little personality to your vibe. Enter these key accessories, all under $30. That's right, you don't have to spend big to go big.

Besides, we can definitely see you sporting these throughout the rest of the year, too.

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Hoop Earrings

Is there anything hoop earrings won't go with? No, no there is not. Feel free to sport these babies all weekend. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Wide Hoop Earrings, $2.90

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Flatform Sandals

It's hot out so you want to wear sandals, we get it. Ditch basic flip flops and opt for trendy AF flatforms instead. 

BUY IT: Boohoo Alice Cleated Flatform Sandals, $24

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Silver Chain Belt Detail

If you feel like your cutoffs are a little bare, this belted chain skirt (for a loss of better words) is exactly what you're looking for. 

BUY IT: Missguided Black Silver Chain Back Detail Belt, $26

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Bodychain

Layered over a bikini or under a tee, a sequined bodychain adds another element to your already badass festival look.

BUY IT: Missguided Silver Look Sequin Festival Bodychain, $14

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Metallic Fanny Pack

Don't feel like carrying a purse around all weekend? Fanny packs are what the cool kids are wearing. Bonus points if its metallic. 

BUY IT: Jenny Silver Metallic Bumbag, $12

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Tinted Sunnies

Oh have you not heard? Thin, elongated frames are all the rage RN. Up the game by doing yours with a cool colored lens.

BUY IT: Prive Revaux Candy Sunglasses, $29.95

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Red One Piece

You know what we love? A bright red scoop back swimsuit that you can take from the pool to the festival. 

BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Red Scoop Back Swimsuit, $25

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Perky Breast Tape

Going braless but still want a lift? This breast tape is the answer to all your crop top woes, trust. 

BUY IT: 5 Pack of Perky Breast Tapes, $15  

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Lemon Bag

It's Coachella, so there's no such thing as too extra. Enter: this saucy lemon wedge bag. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Lemon Wedge Crossbody Bag, $17.90

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Western Belt

If you're going to wear a belt, make it a statement belt. This western-themed one is casual, but unexpected.

BUY IT: Forever 21 Studded Double Buckle Belt, $12.90

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Metallic Sneakers

Sneakers are so in, but you already knew that. Take it to the next level for festival season this this holographic pair. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Metallic Pyramid Sneakers, $28

Shopping: Festival Accessories

White Bag

One surprising way to upgrade your look? This crisp white bag in a rad cylindrical shape. 


BUY IT: Forever 21 Cylindrical Crossbody Bag, $19.90

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Cactus Cap

Stay outta the sun and turn heads in this cute cactus cap. Could you be more on trend?

BUY IT: Forever 21 Men Cactus Graphic Dad Cap, $9.90

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Tassel Earrings

Your jeans and T-shirt desert look has met it's perfect match in this red hot pair of tassel earrings. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Tassel Drop Earrings, $5.90

Now, that's what we call money well spent.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , Top Stories , Daily Deals , Shopping
Latest News
ESC: PCA Costume Poll

TV's Most Stylish Character 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Swears She Isn't Designing Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Lily James, Cardi B and More Top This Week's Best Dressed Looks

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, 2008 ACM Awards

Look Back at the ACM Awards Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

ESC: Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s Style Transformation Over the Years

ESC: Lauren Bushnell

Everything Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Is Packing for Coachella

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens' Ultimate Guide to Music Festivals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.