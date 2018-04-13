Figure Skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu Are Ready to Take on Dancing with the Stars

One of the 2018 Winter Olympics' best friendships has made its way to Dancing with the Stars

Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu will both compete in the shortened all-athletes edition of the reality show that premieres at the end of this month, and if we know anything about anything, we'd say they both have a pretty good chance of making it all the way to the end. 

However, that said, being a figure skater isn't as much of a leg up as it usually is on this show, given the fact that every competitor is an athlete. 

"Figure skaters tend to do well, but they tend to do well on a normal season when it's not all athletes," Mirai's partner, Alan Bersten, explained to E! News. "Here, everyone has an advantage in some way because they're the prime of their sport, they're the top of their sport. Everyone knows their bodies so well."

Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson are already living in fear of one of their competitors, who just happens to be one of the best basketball players ever and also 7'2. 

"I heard that Kareem already knows how to do the salsa, so he's got one up on us," Jenna says. 

"Right, well he's got a a few up on us," Adam quips. "Kareem is as tall as I would be if two of me stood on top of each other and wore a trench coat." 

Mirai, meanwhile, has got her sights set on her pal Adam, and she's ready with a few fighting words.

"He's ready to steal the show, but he doesn't know that I'm standing in his way, so I guess he'll have to take me out," she says. "We're really competitive." 

For more from both Adam and Mirai, click play on the videos above!

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes premieres Monday, April 30 on ABC. 

