All the Times Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Each Other

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 4:00 AM
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong!
The couple, who started dating back in Nov. 2015, recently spent spring break with her three kids in Blake's home state of Oklahoma. Since the start of their relationship over two years ago, Gwen and Blake have been very candid about their love for one another.
Earlier this week, Gwen addressed wedding rumors with Ellen DeGeneres, sharing that she thinks about marriage "all the time."
"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," Gwen gushed about the singer. She then added, "He is lovable!"
Blake also just supported Gwen at her big Las Vegas welcome on Friday. The country star was spotted in the crowd filming his longtime love while she talked about her Las Vegas residency!
This weekend, Blake will take the stage to performer at the 2018 ACM Awards and he's also nominated for Single Record of the Year at the ceremony. So this could mean that we'll see Gwen and Blake on the red carpet together on Sunday!
In celebration of the couple, let's take a look at the gallery above to see Blake and Gwen's cutest quotes about each other!
You can watch the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.
