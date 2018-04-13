Mandy Moore's Bachelorette Weekend Kicks Off With a BFF Road Trip

Mandy Moore is heading to Northern California for her bachelorette party this weekend!

The This Is Us star and her closet pals, including BFF Minka Kelly and co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, left Los Angeles on Friday morning to head north for the pre-wedding celebrations.

Moore, who is engaged to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, documented the fun road trip festivities on Instagram along the way.

"The best weekend ever to commence shortly," Moore wrote on her Instagram Story before leaving on the trip. In the car, she shared the super cute snack bag that one of her pals made for the weekend.