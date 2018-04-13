Gwyneth Paltrow Is All Smiles in a Bikini on Her Bachelorette Weekend

It's time to party in the sun for bride-to-be Gwyneth Paltrow, and before her wedding, she's already got something blue!

The 45-year-old Oscar winner is engaged to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk. Earlier this week, Paltrow and several girlfriends, including fashion designer Stella McCartney and Goop co-workers, flew to Los Cabos, Mexico via private jet for a bachelorette weekend, or as the guest of honor called it on Instagram, a hen weekend, using the British term.

Paltrow posted on her page on Friday a photo of herself standing on the beach in a blue bikini.

The group is staying at a luxury beachfront resort.

"Gwyneth and her friends had a private lunch on the beach in front of their hotel," a source told E! News exclusively. "They sat at a long table and toasted with glasses of rosé. Each girl wore a matching long white tunic with their initials on it. Gwyneth's said "GP" and she was twirling around very happy. Each girl also got a straw beach bag with their name embroidered on it. The group was very happy and enjoyed the beach and ocean views."