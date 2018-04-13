Tristan Thompson Attends Basketball Practice After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson is ready to take it to the hoop.

One day after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child into the world, the new mom's boyfriend returned to practice Friday morning with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although he was excused from practice on Thursday following the birth of his baby girl, the NBA player arrived back on the floor of Cleveland Clinic Courts.

And while the regular season officially ended Wednesday night, the Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs Sunday evening when they face the Indiana Pacers.

According to WKYC's sports reporter Ben Axelrod, Tristan may not be an official starter for the next round of games. The reason is because the athlete has experienced an injury-plagued 2017-18 season.