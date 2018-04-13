Taylor Swift Performs "Delicate" and Covers Earth, Wind & Fire's "September"

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Singles, Spotify

Taylor Swiftjust dropped two new Spotify Singles and we're loving them. 

The pop-icon released special acoustic renditions of her original song "Delicate" and a cover for the 1978 track "September" by Earth Wind & Fire as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Her version of "September" is vastly different from the original, in which she replaces the R&B/disco mix with a more bluegrass, banjo heavy version. Swift said she chose the song for "sentimental reasons" and because of her love for the band's classic tune.

The songstress also previously came out with a second music video for "Delicate", one that she shot herself in one take. Swift shared a preview of the vertical music video on her Instagram account, adding it's exclusively on Spotify. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Taylor Swift, Singles, Spotify

She said "Delicate" is a song about vulnerability and balancing the rush and fear we feel before taking a chance. 

Swift joins a list of other artists who were featured on the Spotify Singles series, including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Arcade Fire, Harry Styles and Fifth Harmony

The Grammy award-winning artist's singles are coming out right as she prepares for her reputation Stadium Tour which will feature Camila Cabelloand Charli XCX as opening acts. 

"I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you," she told her followers.

The tour starts on May 8th in Glendale, AZ.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Entertainment , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" Is LIT - What's Good

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, 2008 ACM Awards

Look Back at the ACM Awards Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

ACM Awards, Couples, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

Meet the Next Generation of Country Music Couples: The Romances of Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and More

Eminem

Eminem's Evolution: The Music, the Controversies and the Comebacks

Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, 2015 Academy Of Country Music Awards

Reba McEntire Teases 2018 ACM Awards Performance With Kelly Clarkson

Shania Twain

Shania Twain Explains How Lyme Disease Has Affected Her Upcoming Tour

Shania Twain Loves the Creative Side of Touring

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.